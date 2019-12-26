Jurgen Klopp Plays Down How Decisive Leicester Thrashing Is in Liverpool Title Hunt

​ Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to comment on whether Boxing Day’s comprehensive 4-0 win over Leicester was the decisive blow in the Premier League title race, which saw the Reds move 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Klopp's side are on course to end what will be a 30-year wait for a league title and it would take a monumental collapse for them to lose it from here.

But the German insists that he and his team are still no closer to thinking about that, despite thrashing their closest challengers.

“It is just a game against a really good football team. It is not about deciding whatever you are thinking about before it is decided,” Klopp is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“The only thing that changes is the numbers are different. It was 10, 11 and now it is 13 points. We don't feel it, we don't think about it we did not mention it once before the game. it is just not interesting,” the Liverpool boss added.

“I can write the stories by myself. Never before in the history of British football has a team had a bigger lead and lost the lead. That sounds negative in my head and we are just focused on the next games.”

Liverpool must face Wolves, Sheffield United Tottenham and Manchester United in the coming weeks, as well as Everton in the FA Cup third round. According to Klopp, “…that does not sound like anything is decided. We try with everything we have to be ready.”

Manchester City are yet to play their Boxing Day fixture and will leapfrog Leicester and cut Liverpool’s advantage to 11 points if they beat Wolves on Friday evening. It is worth noting that Wolves won the reverse fixture earlier this season and took points off City in 2018/19.

