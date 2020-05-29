Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Importance of Liverpool Winning Premier League Title at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that winning the Premier League title at Anfield is 'not important', following the news that high risk matches will be played at neutral venues.





The top flight is set to resume on 17 June after a three month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, with Liverpool just two wins away from securing their maiden Premier League title.





All games will be played behind closed doors, but 12 high risk fixtures have been singled out to be hosted at neutral venues over concerns that fans will congregate outside stadiums and breach social distancing measures.





Liverpool's home games naturally fall into this bracket, with supporters likely to gather on mass at Anfield to celebrate when the club inevitably win their first top flight title in 30 years.





However, Klopp insists that although it would be preferable to be crowned champions at Anfield, the venue is irrelevant - with winning the league the most important thing.





Speaking to beIN Sports, Klopp said: “In the moment for me whenever it will be, in an empty stadium blah, blah blah, with all the thoughts and prayers and love from the people all around the world it will still be an absolutely exceptional day in my life.





“Wherever it will be I don’t know, we hope it will be at Anfield but we don’t know and that’s not important.”





Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear of second place Manchester City, and could win the title in their first game back should Pep Guardiola's side slip up against Arsenal.





Whenever the league is finally clinched, Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to not flaunt government guidelines to celebrate.





“I heard a day ago a really good phrase about that we have the best home fans in the world, and now we need the best stay at home fans in the world," he added.





“Then there will be a moment in our life when we have time and the opportunity and it’s allowed to celebrate together then we will have a moment, and we will celebrate it in the right manner."



