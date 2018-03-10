Jurgen Klopp Plays Down 'Invincibles' Talk Ahead of Tottenham Clash

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has stressed that his side aren't considering the possibility of matching Arsenal's 'Invincibles' record this season.





The Reds have won 19 of their opening 20 Premier League games - drawing away to Manchester United too - to open up a 13-point gap at the top of the league table.





Their form has seen suggestions do the rounds that Liverpool could match Arsenal's record of going through an entire Premier League season unbeaten, while also going on to pick up more points that Arsène Wenger's infamous side.

But when he was posed that question ahead of their match against Tottenham this weekend, Klopp said (via The Mirror ): " Oh my God. Who sends you out asking these questions?!





"We didn’t think a second about it, and we will not start thinking about it now. If we would have started thinking about any kind of record, we would not have won the number of games we won so far.





" I think in sports, never set a record because of wanting to set a record. If you set a record, it just happens because you are focused on the right things.





"My problem in this moment is Tottenham, the way they play, the way we think they will play, the way they will play. That is all I am concerned about. Nothing else."

While a trip to north London should prove to be Liverpool's biggest test in recent weeks, they will be boosted by José Mourinho's personal record against the club - as well as his opposite number, Klopp.

Mourinho's come up against Liverpool more than any other side throughout his career, winning 12 of his 28 meetings with the Reds. The Portuguese manager has also drawn nine times and lost seven.





Against Klopp, meanwhile, Mourinho has only ever won twice out of their 10 matches against each other.

