Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Jose Mourinho Spat After 'Deserved' Win Over Spurs

Liverpool had to dig deep against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday, but a late header from Roberto Firmino ensured the defending champions picked up all three points with a narrow 2-1 win.

Jurgen Klopp's side boasted 76% possession during the game and dominated on the stats sheet, and they deservedly opened the scoring through Mohamed Salah midway through the first half. Son Heung-min fired back soon after, but after an hour of knocking on the door, Firmino finally found a way through.

Here's what Klopp had to say after the game.

On His View of the Game

"Tough period, really tough period," he said (via the club's official website). "We went already through and playing then a game like this tonight is absolutely exceptional.

"Top game, deserved the three points against a top side, organisation-wise so difficult to play against them with the counter-attacking threat they have. So, I liked the game a lot."

On Liverpool's Ability to Win Late

"It didn't happen too many times now in this season – the late moments in the game. I have no problem with starting it again, scoring late if needed. But I really think we deserved the three points tonight.

"Of course Tottenham had chances, I know that they scored a goal and an unbelievably tight offside decision – we are really not lucky with these moments in the moment. They had other chances. We cannot defend Harry Kane [for] 90 minutes. Son, Bergwijn – the speed they have is incredible.

"But around these moments we were completely in charge of the game, which is important, stay concentrated, protected our attacks sensationally well, counter-press was good, passing was good. Of course, not all our efforts lead to a proper chance because they are deep in the box and defend all the high balls. So we need to be creative and the boys were creative and they stayed. And if not, then force it.

"The first goal we forced a little bit and the second with a set-piece is really nice. We don't have a lot of time to work on things but we always take the time to do at least the set-pieces properly and that worked out again."

On Firmino Getting Back on the Scoresheet

"I just hope that he never doubts himself – actually in training it doesn't look like [it]. But there's always so much talk and it always feels like people are surprised, 'Oh, Bobby scored.' He scores goals, important ones for us.

"For us, it's not so much about who scores them because for us it's only important the ball is in the back of the net. The way how we get there, there are a few obvious things – like passing the ball, crossing the ball and finishing it off – but making the runs to open the gaps for all these things, people don't see that and I understand that. I'm not surprised Bobby scores goals.

"I'm really happy that he scored tonight – one because it was very important for us and for him as well, but more for us. So let's keep going."

On an Altercation With Jose Mourinho

Klopp shared a feisty exchange with Jose Mourinho after the game, with the Spurs boss claiming that the German's touchline behaviour should be punished.

“It was not heated at all,” he said (via BBC Sport). “He wasn’t happy because he told me the better team lost – and I thought he was joking. But he wasn’t. So that’s it.”

On Rhys Williams' Impressive Performance

"Rhys couldn't defend them alone but he had a big part in it, so he did a really good job. It's really nice for him.

"It was obviously a late decision because we didn't know exactly what will happen with Joel [Matip] and stuff like this, 'Will he be fine or not?' He did really well and that's massively important for us."

