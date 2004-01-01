Jurgen Klopp plays down talk of Liverpool winning quadruple

Jurgen Klopp has said winning the quadruple isn't a realistic target ahead for Liverpool ahead of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Benfica.

The Reds have been in sensational form since the turn of the year, winning 10 Premier League games in a row to close the gap to Manchester City to just a point at the top of the table, while they lifted the Carabao Cup in February after beating Chelsea in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Klopp's side are also through to the semi-final of the FA Cup, where they will face City at Wembley, and are favourites to reach the last four of the Champions League after their last 16 victory over Inter set up a two-legged tie with Portuguese giants Benfica.

But Klopp, in an interview with BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch, has played down the notion that Liverpool could be successful in all four competitions, and instead suggested that Pep Guardiola's City are better placed to win the treble.

"No, it's not, it never was," Klopp said when asked by Crouch if it was realistic to win all four competitions. "I don't think anybody ever won the quadruple if anybody wants to control England or not, I don't know if in other countries it ever happened.

"You cannot plan it. It's the schedule makes it really difficult, let me say like this. So if you're not in a league like 20 points ahead, these kinds of things that comes out, okay, come on. That's not important anymore, but for us we have to go for everything in each game, and that makes it really unlikely.

"We won the first competition, that's why we are the only one who can win the quadruple. City is probably favourite for the treble, that's how it is. That's the situation we are in."

Klopp added that he can understand the excitement from supporters at how Liverpool are playing, and would never want to stop them from dreaming big. However, he noted that further success in one competition, let alone three, would be a significant achievement.

"I don't want to stop the emotions all the people who could get carried away, I have no problem with that at all. I know...people are realistic as well, but they are ready to dream always when there's a little chance to dream so I'm absolutely fine with that. And obviously I couldn't be more relaxed about that. Because if we can win one other competition, it would be already outstanding.

"We are close enough around the big decisions, that's already really cool."

BT Sport is the exclusive home of UEFA Champions League football. Watch Benfica v Liverpool on Tuesday 5thApril from 7.15pm live on BT Sport 3, online and on the BT Sport app. For more info, visit btsport.com.