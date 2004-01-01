Jurgen Klopp plays down touchline rant at Virgil van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp has played down a supposed row he had with defender Virgil van Dijk during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds boss was seen issuing instructions to his star defender from the touchline as the Seagulls began to grow into the game.

Goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane had Liverpool in control during the first half, but strikes from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard helped Graham Potter's Brighton earn a deserved point on Merseyside.

When asked about the incident after the game, Klopp said: "Don’t know 100 per cent, we have conversations quite a lot of times.

"So, there is never one explanation, you cannot now make a massive story of that because I said before we didn’t defend the half-spaces right. That’s the problem.

"When the guy on the ball is not under pressure, you cannot have a high last line, so then the last line drops in that moment and all of a sudden we put pressure on it and then they have to push up again.

"So, these kind of things, we have clear rules, clear moments for when we do what. It’s not an easy one.

"Now I know it [what the exchange was about], it was the one where [Solly] March was pretty much the only player up-front for Brighton and Virgil was too far away.

"In that moment it was about that but yes, a normal coach-player talk."

Klopp was critical of Liverpool's overall performance, admitting he didn't like the body language of his players throughout the game.

He added: "It feels like a defeat. It's not only because we were 2-0 up and didn't win, it's because the game I saw, we scored two of the most beautiful goals I've ever seen us score, which were disallowed.

"Top moments in the first half where we showed how we can hurt Brighton, played some top passes through the centre and played really good football but were only 2-0.

"In the second half, we were not good enough. The body language I didn't like it all. It was like 'oh my God, it's really tough'. Yeah, it was clear before the game."