Jurgen Klopp Praises Anfield Crowd Following Narrow Victory Over Bournemouth

​Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Saturday's crowd for the 2-1 win over Bournemouth at Anfield was 'the best' he has encountered for a 12:30pm kick off on Merseyside.

The Reds narrowly edged out the Cherries courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, despite falling behind early on to a controversial Callum Wilson strike.

While the world champions were evidently nervous following three defeats in four games prior to the visit of Bournemouth, Klopp's side took advantage of some defensive errors from their opponents, and re-established their 25-point lead atop the Premier League table in spite of an underwhelming performance.

However, according to Klopp, the Anfield crowd were on top form against ​Bournemouth - something that the German is keen to carry into Wednesday's ​Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.





"If it will happen, it will feel really special – if it will happen," the 52-year-old stated as his side edged towards an elusive first Premier League title, a s quoted by ​Liverpool's club website.

"But today was obviously very important to make it happen, that’s how it is, nothing else. Now we have three or four days to prepare for another very difficult game in a wonderful stadium with a sensational crowd.

"I think that was the best 12.30 performance of our crowd since I was here, I loved it. So, let’s make sure we are ready for that."

​Liverpool welcome ​Atletico to Anfield this Wednesday as they look to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit in an attempt to defend their Champions League crown.

The Reds stumbled to defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano on 18 February, but a European home tie under the floodlights at Anfield promises to be a very different occasion for Klopp's men.

However, the Anfield crowd can only do so much to push their team forward, and Liverpool will have to show significant improvements from recent performances if they have any chance of making the Champions League quarter-finals for a third successive year.