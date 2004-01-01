Jurgen Klopp praises Darwin Nunez for busy Rangers display

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed by Darwin Nunez in their 2-0 victory against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds switched to a four-man attack including all of Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota as they looked to find their groove again.

While the hosts were dominant at Anfield, their two goals came from dead-ball situations, with Trent Alexander-Arnold firing in a free-kick before Salah converted a penalty.

Nevertheless, Klopp was pleased with how his attacking foursome played together and backed Nunez - who spurned a few good chances but was a thorn in Rangers' side regardless - to return to the scoring trail in the near future if he maintains his current level.

"The way the boys moved up front today together I thought was extremely, extremely good for only one session working on it, to be honest," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

"We never did it before, we had now one session with a low intensity because we only played recently. So, you just see how good a striker [Nunez] is to be constantly in these situations. I think everybody saw tonight that this [scoring goals] will happen, so all good."

Liverpool have now won both of their Champions League group games since opening the European campaign with a horrendous 4-1 defeat at Napoli.

They return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to table-topping Arsenal.