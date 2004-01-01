Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool for 'remembering' how to play well

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confessed he was incredibly pleased with his side's performance in their 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win at Wolves on Tuesday.

An early scorcher from Harvey Elliott was followed by one of the Reds' better team performances all season, with 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic in particular drawing plenty of praise for his display in the heart of midfield.

After registering a woeful performance in Saturday's 3-0 thrashing at Brighton - their latest subpar showing in a season full of them - Klopp was pleased to see his side bounce back from adversity in order to set up a rematch with the Seagulls in round four.

"We know we only get into the next round, but tonight is an important sign for us that these kinds of things are possible and for our people at home," Klopp said.

On this edition of Talking Transfers, Scott Saunders hosts Toby Cudworth & Graeme Bailey to discuss all the big transfer stories. This week's agenda includes Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Hakim Ziyech, Leandro Trossard, Pedro Porro, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more!

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

"There is a massive game coming up at the weekend. If we had played another game like the last one I am not sure what the people would have thought before they arrived in the stadium. Now they have something to look forward to and we will fight together again.

"It was the reaction we needed to show. We were compact, we were together, we had really good challenges, when we got the ball we played really good football and we scored an exceptional goal. Harvey saw something not a lot of people saw.

"If I had been a goalie I would not have expected a shot in that moment. The game was much different to the last one obviously. All the individual performances were good. We were together wherever we were. I said to the boys that is how it feels when you play well and win. We can’t remember it any more because it was so long since that was the case but that is why we are quite happy."

Liverpool face a big test this weekend when they welcome fellow underperformers Chelsea to Anfield in the Premier League.