Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool's response to their 4-1 defeat to SSC Napoli as 'the response we wanted' following their dramatic win over Ajax.

Joel Matip popped up with an 89th minute winner for the Reds on Tuesday evening as they saw off Ajax at Anfield.

It was Klopp's side's first game since that harrowing defeat to Napoli and, speaking to BT Sport after the win, the manager said it was the exact performance they were hoping for: "We understood what we had to do tonight - we had to put a completely different shift into the game and the boys did that. It was the response we wanted.

"The pressing was much better tonight - it was clear we had to keep going because it was very intense."

When asked about the jubilant celebrations from the players following the goal and then subsequent full-time whistle, Klopp said:

"It was a nice celebration and showed everything the boys wanted. Now we have a strange break so we have to hope and pray that they come back healthy. Brighton is waiting."

While it was a much improved performance, questions will be asked of the ease to which Ajax grabbed an equaliser in the first half following some lax defender from Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. Speaking about the goal his side conceded Klopp insisted that the reaction to conceding was more important:

"I will have to watch it back - you can't avoid all balls in behind - it will always happen.

"We just don't concede all of the time - it's about conceding a chance and getting back to how it should have been - that is what we did tonight."