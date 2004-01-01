Jurgen Klopp press conference: Arthur Melo signing; Darwin Nunez's return; Injury update

Jurgen Klopp has faced the media ahead of Liverpool's Merseyside derby with Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds make the short journey to Goodison Park to face their city rivals, who are still looking to pick up their first Premier League win of the season.

There was plenty for the German to discuss at his press conference on Friday. Here's what he had to say.

Arthur Melo

What did you make of Arthur's late signing?

"I'm really happy about his transfer. My information is it won't happen until tomorrow, international clearance.

"He is the best age for a footballer. He can give rhythm, he is a really good passer. He is really good in tight areas. I like it a lot."

Darwin Nunez

Will Nunez return against Everton after his three-match suspension?

"He has learned the lesson. He is in really good shape. We won the last two games so we don't see it as a bad thing, the time he was out, as we could help him, he looks really settled now.

"He is really happy to be back. Always I give him a high five but I gave him a slap on the neck so he remembers! His English hasn't improved that much in 15 days, though!"

Roberto Firmino

Have you been impressed by Firmino's form?

"The timing was perfect [for his goals]. I liked a lot of the United game even if not a lot of people agreed with me on that, then obviously Bournemouth and now. Really important for the way we play. He has reached 100 goals which is pretty special. We got him a shirt with 100 on it. The applause for him was almost as loud as the goal we scored against Newcastle for 2-1."

Injuries

Is Diogo Jota fit?

"Diogo will probably be in as well [tomorrow]. He trained yesterday for the first time and will today."

What's the latest on Naby Keita's problem?

"It's a muscle injury and he'll be out for a while. Ox the same. Kelleher is getting closer and closer. It was something to do with age and growing. Thiago is the closest of them all. I think at the start of next week he will be in team training."