Jurgen Klopp press conference: Liverpool team news vs Man Utd; Glazer protests

Jurgen Klopp faced the media on Friday ahead of Liverpool's clash with rivals Manchester United on Monday night.

The Reds have endured a tough start to the Premier League season, drawing with Fulham and Crystal Palace to take just two points from their first two games.

Klopp hasn't been helped by the latest injury crisis which has swept through his squad, but they remain favourites against Erik ten Hag's United who have lost their first two matches, conceding six goals in the process.

Ahead of the game of Monday night, here's what Klopp told the press.

Manchester United

Will Liverpool's last two results at Old Trafford help here?

"The last two results at Old Trafford, I knew already wouldn't help this time. It just helps a bit to be more motivated if that is possible. This is completely different in a different situation.

"United can change nothing or everything, so it is tricky preparation wise, but it's early and we don't have a lot of info anyway. It's tough but it's fine. United away will never be easy.

"I would prefer to play them after they won 5-0, that's how it is. We drew twice, so is it better to play us? I don't know. We have to deal with all the situations. The whole world will watch it, let's see how these heavyweights deal with the situation.

"I heard Martial can play now. Another boy with speed and technique. Quality in midfield; Eriksen, Fernandes, Fred - real quality.

"When I joined Liverpool, I felt responsible for the team after one day. A lot has changed since then, but it is not easy when you have to rebuild and change a lot of things."

Glazer protests

Do you have a plan if the game is postponed?

"Yes, going home on the bus. I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen I think we get the points.

"We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

"People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home. But in a situation like this, always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared for it."

Liverpool team news

Is Roberto Firmino fit?

"Bobby has trained completely normally and is ready."

Joe Gomez to start

"It is an opportunity. He only came back to team training on Sunday from a little issue. Nat Phillips played a really good game against Palace. Joe is back, he will start and it's a big opportunity."

Darwin Nunez

Did you speak to Nunez about his red card vs Crystal Palace?

"Of course we spoke to Darwin, he is very disappointed with himself. The things the centre-half did, he won't be the only player doing these things. It's about emotions, of course we've never had a situation like this. He knew [it's a mistake]."

Naby Keita

Is his future at Liverpool in doubt?

"I have to respond on 'news' but if you learn on my side 0.0% is behind the news. He was ill, now he is in training and looking good. Not a player overly happy when he's not playing, but all fine."

Gabriel Agbonlahor & talkSPORT

"It was not a nice week for United after Brentford. We forget how good Brentford are. I watched the first half and then radio, talkSPORT. Gabby Agbonlahor...I was close to calling in! He wasn't a mentality monster when we beat Villa 6-0."

