Jurgen Klopp press conference: Midfielder search; Bournemouth thrashing; Injury updates

Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

The Reds are looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season following Saturday's record-equalling 9-0 victory against Bournemouth.

That thrashing was on the agenda at Klopp's press conference on Tuesday. Here's what he had to say.

Transfers

Are Liverpool still in the market for a midfielder?

"Yes. Ish. We are not out - but it's really difficult because for sure there are few a players out there who would be the right ones, but there are issues.

"There's still time but when it's over, whether someone signs or not, I am really happy as it's over and we can just focus on the squad we have. Face the situations we have together. Our fans are active on social media so they can stop doing that. We have a good football team.

"I couldn't [give you a name]. It's difficult because for sure there a few who are right but there are different issues, at clubs who don't want to sell, that's how it is."

Are Liverpool careful with how they spend?

"I am not careful, we get told what is possible and what isn't. That's it. In this range we try to work it. There's no criticism, we became champions in a season when we didn't sign anyone. We have an existing team as well. All the players we have here we want to be here.

"I want to develop the club, the squad and be successful.

"Signing players never makes sense if they are not the right ones, why would you do that?"

"Let me say it like this, from time to time, I would like to risk a bit more [in the market] but I don't decide that. We have a great team and we will really try to squeeze everything out of this season."

Bournemouth win

What did you make of the Bournemouth result?

"The scoreline was a freak. Doesn't happen a lot. We played a good game, everything worked out. The boys are not dumb, we don't expect a freakish scoreline again for obvious reasons. What I want to keep is the way we played. We played this [way before] just didn't score nine."

What are your thoughts on Scott Parker's sacking?

"When I heard today I realised how important it is in this moment to have the right owners at the football club.

"Some clubs are owned by countries but others have a structure like us and maybe Arsenal. Then three teams who came up, Nottingham are spending, Fulham is and I can't remember Bournemouth doing a lot, which is difficult for a coach. I felt for Scott."

Newcastle

What do you make of Eddie Howe and the Newcastle project?

"If Eddie Howe gets time, I am not sure they need another transfer window. Newcastle is a great club. They have everything you need to be a top-six club, or whatever that means."

Injuries

What's the latest on the injury front?

"[Diogo] Jota can train from Thursday, Thiago slightly later. [Calvin] Ramsay is closer, [Caoimhin] Kelleher is walking outside for goalkeeper training."

