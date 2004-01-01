Jurgen Klopp press conference: Preparing for Man City & Haaland; dressing room mood; Salah & Firmino

Liverpool face the rather daunting prospect of hosting Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, although the optimism among supporters will surely have been lifted after the 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League during midweek. Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score a hat-trick in only six minutes - the fastest ever in Europe's elite competition.

Ahead of the game manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press and discussed the threat of Erling Haaland, the mood among the team and the form of Roberto Firmino.

Here's what Klopp had to say on Friday afternoon...

The problem of Erling Haaland

"Probably best striker in the world so we have to make sure he doesn't get many balls. That's what we will try. Against City if you close Haaland down with too many players you open up gaps for all the other world-class players. Doesn't make life easier.

"Salzburg, we played them. What is it about him? Even when he was very young you could see the potential. I don't think he started at Anfield but we were already pretty busy thinking about him and how to close him down. He scored anyway!"

"He has the combination of being pretty physical and technical. He knows where the offsides are, reads it well. So many things to make a striker, and at City [he] has some of the best players around him setting up goals. It's a perfect fit."

"His finishing skills are exceptional but he moves really smart. You can only use speed if you use it in a smart way. His whole package makes it special."

The mood following Rangers win

"Of course it changed the mood, but I only said it because I got asked the question. We still have to figure out who is available for the City game and we will make the line-up. We will give it a try with Anfield behind us against the best team in the world."

How do you prepare for Manchester City?

"First goal conceding is a concern. We played really good football in early stages [at Rangers] then we lost the ball in moment where we weren't compact because we couldn't be. These things happen."

"I enjoy preparing the game, it's the biggest challenge you can face in football. Football is about close down spaces, players, getting challenges right, against City it's always a challenge. Home game, Anfield, us v City, they are at moment best team in world."

"But we will give it a try knowing there are no guarantees. We will have help from a full Anfield."

"There are moments when you have to suffer and there are moments when you have to be dominant as well. Finding the right balance is the challenge."

On tactical adjustments, such as Mo Salah moving central

"He [Salah] can play the position no doubt about that, but he can play wide position as well. When he scored goals he was central, that makes sense. Whichever system we play, for finishing you need to be in and around the box."

"You need to be flexible and fill the spaces, force the defensive players to react in different scenarios. It's quite comfortable for the defender if you're always in the same space."

"We always were brave against City. But our formation changed to close some gaps. We have to make sure we are the best defensive unit we can be, that means high press and all the different areas. We have to figure it out."

"Then when have to cheeky, be flexible, pass the ball. We played a good game v Rangers. Harvey and Fabio were really flexible. Both 6s did really well. That's what you have to do - pass the ball around and let the opposition defend as well."

The form of Roberto Firmino

"Bobby is in a really good moment and really happy for him. We need to spread the goals a bit more to different games, not focus on 7 and 9 then have 0. But we know that. Positive things always help all of us."

"Bobby is an exceptional player but it's not like he was flying in all the games. We didn't have the best start in our lives for different reasons, but scoring two at Rangers helps. Loved the two goals."

Salah's record hat-trick

"It helps for sure. Pretty sure he learned from the first game against Rangers. The goalie reacted well as he knew pretty well when we finish, but Mo surprised him. First goal cheeky. Second goal was very special. Third one brilliant."

Injuries

"We have to see, no final decisions yet."