Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League me

Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.

The Reds welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Monday evening looking to bounce back from a disappointing draw with newly-promoted Fulham last weekend.

Palace themselves will be itching to set the record straight after a wasteful display saw them open the new campaign with a 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Ahead of the Eagles' visit, Klopp was asked a wide range of questions at his pre-match press conference.

Will Liverpool sign a new midfielder in the transfer market amid the recent injury crisis?

"I'm happy with the strength and quality of my squad. But we have injuries, that's how it is. The question is how long the players are out and there are different solutions. One is transfer market, but only makes sense if the right player.

"All the other solutions are inside the squad, we definitely have too many injuries that is clear. Naby [Keita] will be back on Monday. Kostas [Tsimikas] will train today for first time, might be back.

"If we had the right solution then we would have done it already. We are not stubborn.

"If we look at the right player and there would have been opportunity, then we would do it and would have done it. We have had a lot of conversations but it doesn't look like [it will happen]."

What is the latest on Thiago's injury?

"Thiago is good, but the injury is not. I read four to six weeks. I would prefer four!"

What are Klopp's plans for Harvey Elliott after he signed a new contract?

"He is always in my plans. He came on and made a real big impact [vs Fulham].

"Harvey played a good pre-season and was really decisive in the games where he came on v City and Fulham. Does he have to step up? Yeah, but like all the others."

What is Klopp's favourite Premier League memory?

"My first Premier League memory? I watched games but first was away game at Tottenham. Favourite moment? Easier, we didn't even play! The Chelsea penalty, Willian against [Manchester] City and we became champions [in 2019/20] at that moment."

How important is Roberto Firmino to Liverpool after he struggled vs Fulham?

"Very important. If we take now our last game against Fulham, we didn't find Bobby properly because the centre was very often blocked. That's why it was difficult for him. Apart from that, I don't judge Bobby after one game."

What are Klopp's thoughts on the squad's 'attitude' after criticising it in the first half vs. Fulham?

"We addressed it after the game. We had a slow start and I didn't like it. I saw an attitude to fight back but it's better to have intense and concentrated start. It took too long to switch on. We had to fight back and momentum was with Fulham."

Is Klopp concerned by Liverpool's slow starts?

"After 55 games [last season] you tell me we start slow? You cannot play 63 games and be always superior, you fight through it somehow. We need to be awake before it starts. I don't like you find one thing in the stats and tell me it as though it's the truth, it's not."

What does Klopp think of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez's partnership?

"It's a good partnership. It's two players who are determined to score and be in decisive areas. It's very helpful. Mo's in a really good moment and Darwin is settling in. This department was not our problem last weekend."