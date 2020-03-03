Jurgen Klopp Provides Andy Robertson Fitness Update as Defender Misses Clash With Bournemouth

​Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained that the reason for Andy Robertson's omission from the clash with Bournemouth on Saturday was merely a precautionary measure, while assuring the Scot will be fit to face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The left-back has been a crucial player for the Reds this season, making 40 appearances in all competitions so far for his side.

However, Robertson was left out of the squad to face Bournemouth on Saturday, with James Milner filling in at the back. The Scotland international was not even on the bench.

​Liverpool boss Klopp has provided a positive fitness update on the defender, however. Prior to the Reds' game against ​Bournemouth , Klopp was asked whether Robertson was not involved because of rotation or as a result of a fitness issue.





In response, Klopp told BT Sport, as quoted by ​Liverpool's official website : "Something in between."





The German went on to reveal that he felt something prior to Saturday's game, before insisting that it was a precautionary measure. As a result, Robertson will be available for the Reds' crunch clash with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

He added: "He would have started today [Saturday] but then he felt [something] slightly. But it’s all good, it will be fine for Wednesday. But not for today.

“So we didn’t want to have him on the bench and see Robbo and think, ‘Maybe we can bring you [on].’ It wouldn’t make sense today. That’s the reason and he will be fine.”

Klopp's men came into Saturday's game having lost three of their last four games in all competitions, conceding seven goals in the process. The first of these defeats came away to Atletico in the first leg of their last 16 ​Champions League tie, with the Spanish outfit prevailing 1-0.