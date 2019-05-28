Jurgen Klopp Provides Fitness Updates on Liverpool Stars Jordan Henderson & Andy Robertson

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has handed supporters a huge boost, with the news that Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson may return from injury ahead of the Reds' upcoming Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.





The league leaders laboured to a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, and they had to do so without the unavailable duo in their side.

But Klopp has quashed any fears over long-term issues for either star, admitting to ​Liverpool FC that it 'should be possible' for the pair to feature in their all-important European second leg against Atleti.

​ “What I hear, it should be possible [for them to be available for Atletico]. If we then do it, I don’t know.





“Robbo should not be a problem; he only missed today pretty much.

“He finished the session yesterday and afterwards felt something, but it was then nothing in the end.

“Hendo was out, I don’t know exactly in this moment, but I think he will train tomorrow. If that looks good, I have to make a decision.

“For sure [it will be good to have him back] and some others as well.”

​Henderson's absence has coincided with Liverpool's recent slump in performances and results, as Klopp's men surrendered their 44-game unbeaten run in the league with a 3-0 defeat to struggling ​Watford.

The Premier League leaders also face the daunting challenge of overturning a one-goal deficit against Diego Simeone's side in the Champions League round of 16, having lost by a solitary goal in the reverse fixture.

​Liverpool are suffering their worst run of form this season, having lost three away games on the spin in all competitions, and were convincingly knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea.

The Merseyside club have struggled badly without captain Henderson in the midfield, especially given that the returning Fabinho has failed to recapture his best form since his own injury layoff.