Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Jordan Henderson ahead of Euro 2020

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Jordan Henderson won't feature again for Liverpool this season but 'there's a chance' he could be fit for England's Euro 2020 campaign.

The Reds captain has been sidelined for nearly three months after limping off just half an hour into the Merseyside derby in February, with Klopp revealing after the game that Henderson had suffered a groin injury and that the early signs weren't good.

Jordan Henderson has been sidelined for nearly three months | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Liverpool manager has previously avoiding speculating over his captain's chances of being fit in time for Euro 2020 this summer, though he's now suggested there is a possibility he could be ready for the tournament despite his season at club level being over.

"Hendo doesn't play in the moment and doesn't train normally with us, so that's a decision at the end between Gareth [Southgate] and Hendo," he said as reported by the club's official website. "But I think there's a chance, for sure - unfortunately not for us, but for England then."

The news comes in stark contrast to the announcement made by Henderson's Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has confirmed he won't be fit in time for the Netherlands' Euro 2020 campaign this summer, and Klopp was full of sympathy for the centre-back despite the news being expected.

Virgil van Dijk won't be fit in time for Euro 2020 | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"Do they need an arm around? Yes, maybe not always literally but, of course, I understand their situation pretty well - not that I would have been even close to a European Championship as a player," he added. "But I know what it means if you miss a big personal target, so that's not nice.

"But especially for Virgil [van Dijk], I think it was always looming around that it will be probably the case. If no miracles happen then it was always clear that must be the decision in the end. And Hendo is not out yet.

"Look, Hendo didn't train yet with the team... and it will be probably around the last week where he has a chance to train with us, but then he was too long out to play for us.

"But then he would be completely fit and what makes it really different to all other English players probably - maybe Declan Rice as well - he would be properly rested.

"The problem what all the managers have in the moment, each injury you get now is, first and foremost, probably season-ending, even when it's not a serious injury. But with the tournament coming not too far after it, it could threaten the tournament as well or a potential final or whatever is coming up.

"So that means Hendo will be then rested and has then a proper pre-season for the Euros if everything works to plan. He's not out of that."