Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Sadio Mane ahead of Brighton clash

Wednesday night's visit of Brighton appears to be too soon for the returns of Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Fabinho, with Jurgen Klopp hinting that the pair will miss the Premier League clash.

Though the Reds have returned to form in their last two league outings, beating both Tottenham and West Ham 3-1, the fitness troubles have continued for Klopp.

Mane scored and assisted in the win over Spurs last midweek but then was left out of the team to face West Ham with a slight muscle complaint.

Klopp insisted that the problem was 'not serious'. However, it appears the forward could also miss Wednesday's fixture, judging by the manager's pre-match press conference comments (via Liverpoolfc.com).

"It is as it was," Klopp said simply, when asked about the players unavailable for the game against Brighton.

Fabinho is also expected to miss Liverpool's midweek encounter, in order to be ready for the all-important showdown with top of the table Manchester City at the weekend.

Fabinho, Jota and Mane are all among Liverpool's list of absentees | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

In addition, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all remain unavailable.

Klopp also suggested that new signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies will be given time to bed in, making a starting debut unlikely this week.

"They [Davies and Kobak] will need time, but we don’t have a lot of time, so we will use the time we have in our hands and try our best," Klopp said.

100 % Red ?

100 % Locked in ?? https://t.co/ilXZWBEXLI — Ozan KABAK (@ozankabak4) February 2, 2021

"If they would have to start tomorrow night together, I think that would not be too cool. But we will give them a few more days.”

In the absence of Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and Fabinho, it is likely then that Klopp will continue to start captain Jordan Henderson at centre-back alongside 23-year-old academy product Nathaniel Phillips, who has impressed in recent outings.