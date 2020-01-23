Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Update on Sadio Mane & James Milner Ahead of Norwich Clash

​Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that both Sadio Mane and James Milner are in contention to feature for the Reds as they travel to take on Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Mane limped off during his side's win over Wolves in January and, as a result, he missed the Premier League clashes with both West Ham and Southampton. As for Milner, he has not featured in any of the Reds' last five league games after picking up a hamstring injury.

However, ​Liverpool boss Klopp has now confirmed that they have both overcome their respective injuries and are in contention to feature when the Reds travel to take on the league's bottom club Norwich City on Saturday. While they could play some part, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Nathaniel Clyne will not be involved as they remain sidelined.

“Of course they are in contention, it’s clear. When Millie [ ​Milner ] and ​Sadio are back, you start thinking immediately. That’s how it is," Klopp told the ​club's official website .

“It looks like – and I hope it stays like this – apart from Shaqiri, Clyne and [Paul] Glatzel, all players are in training. We have some good options and hopefully it stays like this, that would be really great for the decisive part of the season now.

“It’s good news. They both trained from Monday – and they both trained through the last week anyway – so they are in contention.”

The 52-year-old went on to explain the benefits of having the winter break, explaining that both he and his team gained a lot from having this time off.

He added: “Of course, the impact, it’s a bit of a pity that we have to explain the necessity and how useful a week break is.





"Yes, I can see a difference in training, but it is not about seeing a difference in the Norwich game or whatever, it is about using this time," Klopp continued.

A look back at 5⃣ memorable strikes against today's opponents ⏪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V8TodOHv1e — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 15, 2020

“Rest is only one word, it’s recovery, it’s recharging, there are a lot of things starting with ‘re’ which happen in that week – and that’s why we wanted it, that’s why we fought for it, we made some decisions around it and now the boys are back We train completely normal; you don’t lose a lot in a week, but you can gain a lot and that’s why it’s so important."



