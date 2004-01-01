Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates on Joel Matip & Naby Keita Ahead of Spurs Visit

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will have to make a late call on the fitness of Joel Matip ahead of Wednesday's crunch meeting with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds host Spurs knowing that a win will take them back to the top of the table heading into a packed festive period.

Klopp's side spurned the chance to leapfrog Tottenham, who are top by virtue of superior goal difference, after failing to beat Fulham on Sunday.

Liverpool's much-discussed injury crisis was further exacerbated in that outing with Joel Matip being substituted at half-time after suffering from a back issue, while captain Jordan Henderson was forced to drop into defence.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez still out, Klopp will have to choose from 19-year-old Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips or Henderson to partner Fabinho on Wednesday if Matip is not deemed fit.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp admitted that the 29-year-old former Schalke star's availability is still up in the air.

"I don’t know yet," he said, via the Mirror. "Only two days ago we played, he left the pitch with a back spasm.

"The physios worked pretty much 24 hours on him, so we will see. Today we have another session and then we will see."

There was slightly more positive news surrounding the fitness of Naby Keita, who has been in and out of the team this season with his own fitness problems.

Klopp added (via the Liverpool Echo): "Naby maybe. Naby was yesterday involved in the extended warming up.

"There is another session today and we will have to see how he reacts and then we will have to make a decision about that."

"Naby is in the team but he has no rhythm. That is the truth. You play a game and then have only two days between games and you have to make a decision on whether he is ready.

"Whatever you do in the rehabilitation process, you can't replace proper football training, and we don't have a lot of that because of the number of games we have. It makes it difficult."

Klopp conceded there will be no other returning players in his squad, meaning that Thiago, Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas all continue to join long-term absentees Van Dijk and Gomez on the sidelines.

