Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates on Naby Keita, Joel Matip & Thiago

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita and Joel Matip have returned to full training ahead of Liverpool's trip to Italy to take on Atalanta in the Champions League. However, the manager admitted he doesn't yet know whether the pair will be able to feature in Tuesday night's game.

Liverpool have been hard hit by injuries so far in 2020/21, particularly in defence, with inexperienced duo Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams deputising in recent matches due to the absences of Virgil van Dijk (knee), Fabinho (thigh) and Matip.

The latter underwent a scan after his appearance in the Merseyside derby on 17 October - his first start of the season following a long-term layoff - and has not played since.

Matip underwent a scan after the 2-2 draw with Everton | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Meanwhile in midfield, Keita last featured in the 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa at the start of October, while Thiago Alcantara also remains out following an issue sustained in the clash with Everton.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Bergamo, Klopp provided a cagey update on the availability of Matip, Ketia and Thiago. However, he insisted that any fitness decisions will have to be taken 'late'.

Klopp said, via Liverpoolfc.com: “Yesterday was recovery for some and normal training for the others, so now we have to see how the boys feel today. It’s pretty early now and I have not all the information, but I hope nothing serious.

“Naby and Joel trained yesterday with the team, full, Thiago didn’t. So, that’s the situation.

Thiago has yet to feature consistently for Liverpool this season due to injury | Michael Regan/Getty Images

“I have really no idea what I do with this information in the moment because yes, they trained, that’s good, it’s better than if they don’t train. But we have to see what we do with it.

“We have another day to make these decisions. A lot of players will be on the plane hopefully, and so decisions will be made late, late, late.”

Should Matip not be deemed fit to play, Liverpool could give a first Champions League start to 19-year-old Williams who came off the bench in the Reds' previous two European outings.

However, 23-year-old centre back Phillips, who made his Premier League debut in the win over West Ham on Saturday, will not be available to Klopp, having been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad at the start of the season.