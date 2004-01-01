Jurgen Klopp provides injury updates on Virgil van Dijk & Harvey Elliott

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Virgil van Dijk is 200% fit after the centre back suffered an apparent ankle injury while on international duty.

The Netherlands defender suffered an injury in his nation's thumping 6-1 win over Turkey on Tuesday, hobbling off the pitch near the end of the game.

Van Dijk, if injured, would be a huge blow to Liverpool's title chances this season - as it was last season when the centre back was out for the majority of the season with a serious injury.

However, Klopp has confirmed that Van Dijk insisted that he is fully fit despite the knock (quotes via club's official website):

“With Virgil, that was obviously a scary moment, you can imagine. I sent him a message after the game, ‘Are you alright?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘100 per cent?’ ‘200 per cent.’ ‘Come on, send me a video of you without limping...’ ‘I’m only limping off.’

“So he called me from the bus and said, ‘Boss, I’m fine!’ I said, ‘Why are you limping then?’ He said, ‘My wife asked the same!’ So, yeah, that was a bit of a tricky moment but apart from that, no, all fine [for the other international players].

Klopp also provided injury updates on Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott:

“Bobby [Firmino] is not [fit], it happened in the game [against Chelsea] obviously. Harvey [Elliott] is fine again."

On top of the injury updates, the Liverpool manager provided an update on Naby Keita's situation. There were initial fears that the midfielder would be stuck in Guinea after a military coup led to borders being closed, but Klopp has told reporters that Keita is safe and sound and training back on Merseyside:

“Naby is fine. Yesterday he was not here [at the AXA Training Centre] but he was in Liverpool again. I will have a chat with him today, but from what I know from all the calls and talks we had, he’s fine.”