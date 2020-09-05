Jurgen Klopp Provides Jordan Henderson Fitness Update Ahead of Season Opener

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update for skipper Jordan Henderson as the Reds prepare to start their Premier League title defence against Leeds United next Saturday.

Henderson is recovering from a knee issue sustained in a 3-1 victory over Brighton back in July, which ruled him out for the end of the season.

The England midfielder was absent for his side's defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield and is yet to feature on pitch in Liverpool's truncated pre-season thus far.

Nevertheless, after returning to some parts of team training last week, Henderson's expected to increase his workload on the training field this week ahead of Saturday's clash, although his status for the Reds' opener remains in doubt.

Klopp, though, revealed ahead of their friendly with Blackpool that the 2019/20 FWA Footballer of the Year was 'desperate' to see some action.

“Obviously Hendo was desperate to play a few minutes today as well, but it makes no real sense because he had to do an important session today for him,” the German told the club's official website.

“If he would have played today, ten minutes or so would have probably been OK. But that makes no sense. So that was not possible, but he trained in big parts of this week and will probably join full team training next Tuesday.

“Timing-wise, not perfect that he cannot play today, but can train a few days later fully. But that’s how it is," Klopp added.

The Liverpool boss confirmed that Henderson's status for Leeds' trip to Anfield remains unclear.

“We will see how he develops, [there are] a few days until Leeds, how the boys come back from the national teams. A lot of open questions still, but a few hopefully we can answer today.”

The champions rounded off their pre-season with a 7-2 thumping of Blackpool after falling 2-0 behind in the first half. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were both on the scoresheet along with 17-year-old Harvey Elliott.