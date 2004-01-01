Jurgen Klopp provides Mohamed Salah contract update

Jurgen Klopp has called for patience as Liverpool continue to negotiate a new contract with star man Mohamed Salah.

Salah is in the form of his career this season, already registering 13 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League, as well as six further strikes in Europe.

The forward's current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and with both Barcelona and Real Madrid said to be interested, Liverpool are keen to tie him down on a longer-term contract.

Talks have been underway for some time and Salah provided an update on the situation in a recent interview.

"I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool. But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue," he said.

In a press conference held before his side's final Champions League group game against Milan, Klopp also spoke about Salah's future.

"We are talking. Extending a contract with a player like Mo is not a thing you do and you meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement," he said.

"That’s completely normal. There’s really nothing else to say about [it]. Mo speaks about it when he gets asked about it. I can only say a few things because all the rest is not for the public obviously.

"But I’m not sure if he gave the interview in English or if it got translated from Arabic into English, that is a massive issue, how we saw in the last few days again – really a lot of things can happen when somebody tries to do that.

"Mo is fine, I’m fine. I think what we all want is clear and things like this need time, that’s it."