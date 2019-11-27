Jurgen Klopp Provides Naby Keita & Fabinho Injury Updates Ahead of Man Utd Clash

​Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Naby Keita among many others ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

The dynamic midfielder has persistently battled injuries since completing his £51m move from Leipzig in the summer of 2018, and has been out since he picked up a groin injury in the warm-up before his side's 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the start of January.

When asked in Friday's press conference about when Keita would return to the squad, Klopp said, as per ​Liverpool's website: " I don’t know exactly. I cannot rush it so when somebody tells me they are ready, I take them back in training.”





However, there is a feeling that Keita, along with James Milner, could return to training next week and potentially be in contention for the FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury on January 26. Failing that, the league encounter with West Ham a few days later could be the potential return date for the duo.





The Premier League leaders have been forced to deal with numerous injuries in recent weeks, with the likes Fabinho, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren all enduring spells on the sidelines amid their title charge.

But despite their injury woes, Liverpool have remained unbeaten this season and head into Sunday's fixture with United 14 points clear at the top of the table - with Klopp providing another injury update on the players who've endured lengthy spells out .

“Yes, it looks like Joel and Fabinho [will be back],” Klopp said. “They trained completely normally yesterday and the day before. So that means they are likely to be in the squad.

“The other three [Keita, Lovren and Milner] not, but they are getting closer and closer. Dejan, I think, will train 100% from Monday on."