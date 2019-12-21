Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Injury Update on 4 Liverpool Players Ahead of Sheffield United Clash

​Good news Liverpool fans, the best team in the world is about to get better (if possible), as Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joel Matip, Fabinho, Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all on the mend.

Ahead of one of the Reds' toughest tests of the season against Sheffield United (Sheffield United are weirdly good), Klopp confirmed that all four of the aforementioned first-team players are 'good', but not yet available for selection.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via ​Liverpool Echo), the Liverpool manager stated:

“They are doing more pitch sessions, running, stuff like that.





"Ox looks good, Joel looks good, Fabinho looks good, Lovren looks good, but not ready. They still need some time, as we said before.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury was the most recent that Klopp has had to contend with, as the England midfielder sustained ankle ligament damage during the Club World Cup - an injury which could see him miss a large chunk of the remainder of the season.

Despite the myriad of injury concerns and the (roughly) million games that ​Liverpool have played already this season, the Reds have shown no signs of slowing down in recent weeks.

They dropped just two Premier League points all season (against Manchester United...of all teams), have won the FIFA Club World Cup and are in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, where they will face off against Atletico Madrid.