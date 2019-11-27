Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Injury Updates Ahead of Clash With Man Utd

​Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool's game against Manchester United on Sunday - with Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho all returning to full training this week.

Lovren and Fabinho have been out since the start of December with respective muscular and ankle injuries, while Matip hasn't seen the field since suffering a knee injury at the end of October.

Now, Klopp, as quoted on the club's official website, has said that the trio will likely be returning to full pre-match training ahead of the United clash at the weekend.

He said: "I wait really until they are on the pitch and somebody tells me they are allowed to do the full session.

"It looks like Joel will be in, it looks like Fabinho will be in maybe a day later, I'm not sure. Dejan, maybe he can be in as well. That means a lot and helps massively of course. But we will see how it looks. The week is very important.





"The game on Sunday against United, we all know what people expect from us from that game. It will be a big one as well and we try to be ready for that."

Injuries to Matip - who had starred alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence - and Lovren has seen Joe Gomez step up and fill the void superbly, with the Reds keeping six clean sheets in a row in all competitions with the Gomez - van Dijk partnership at the back.

Meanwhile, the injury to lynchpin Fabinho was regarded as one that could turn Liverpool 's season upside down - with the Brazilian's ball-winning abilities making him such a key figure in their midfield. However, the Reds have continued to go from strength to strength over the past month, as they've maintained their unbeaten record in the Premier League, stretched their lead at the top to 14 points, qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League and were crowned world champions.