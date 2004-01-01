Jurgen Klopp provides squad injury update after Strasbourg defeat

Jurgen Klopp has offered updates on Liverpool trio Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita after injuries restricted their roles in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Strasbourg.

Klopp's senior side were in action in the Community Shield on Saturday and so he named an incredibly youthful lineup for this final warm-up game, with Konate, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho the only senior players in the squad.

Jones and Keita had been predicted to start the game but eventually missed out, while Konate picked up a knock in the second half and was forced off the pitch as a result.

"Naby is ill and Curtis felt a little bit and we couldn't take any risks," he said. "All of a sudden the team was really young and we play [against] a really strong Strasbourg side.

"We don't know exactly yet on Ibou, but it doesn't look too concerning, so I hope we caught it in the right moment."

Asked about whether he had doubts over Keita or Jones' potential involvement in Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday, the boss added: "Naby is ill, so no. Curtis, we have to see. [There] was no impact or whatever, so that always makes it a bit, 'My god, what could it be?'

"We had no time; he felt it today and he wanted to play desperately, but then the medical department said no and that we needed to make further tests. We will do that tomorrow and then we will know more."

Liverpool have already lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to what Klopp described as a 'serious' hamstring injury, while forward Diogo Jota remains sidelined by a muscle injury.

Goalkeeper Alisson narrowly missed the Community Shield through injury but could make his return against Fulham, while deputy Caoimhin Kelleher has also been nursing a fitness issue.