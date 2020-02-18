Jurgen Klopp Provides the Reason Behind Joe Gomez's Absence From Watford Defeat

We're beginning to think Liverpool may have missed Joe Gomez on Saturday evening. Just maybe.

The Reds defender was ruled out of his side's date with destiny at Vicarage Road through injury, when Jurgen Klopp's men stood on the precipice of a record-breaking 19th consecutive victory.

Instead, Gomez was given ringside seats to his teammates' 3-0 capitulation against Watford, blowing their unbeaten start to the season, and suffering defeat for the first time in 44 matches. Yikes.

The good news for Liverpool supporters is that Gomez's injury is only minor, so they may not have to see Dejan Lovren in their starting lineup for much longer. Speaking to ​Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained that the 22-year-old was left out because he 'felt a little bit' of an injury, but that the Reds 'have to use the quality' they possess in their squad.

“No, [not serious]. He felt a little bit and that’s enough – we have two more centre-halves in the squad and we have to use the quality we have.”

The Reds though were run ragged by a relentless ​Watford side, and replacement Lovren was targeted by Troy Deeney and co., as Nigel Pearson's men ripped through the panicking Liverpool backline.

The Hornets were gifted goals thanks to several sloppy individual errors, and the usually reliable Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk turned in their worst displays in recent memory.

Gomez has been a huge factor in ​Liverpool's tight defence over the past two months, striking up a fearsome partnership with the imperious Van Dijk. The Reds conceded only three goals in the 12 games which the England international had started since the beginning of December, keeping an incredible ten clean sheets in that time.

The drop off in standard between Gomez and his backup became frightfully clear on Saturday evening, as Joel Matip's knock meant that Lovren had to fill the void - which he evidently failed to manage successfully.

The shock loss to Watford was the first time Liverpool have conceded three goals in a single Premier League match all season, and Klopp may now think twice before making precautionary switches to his side for the bigger games over the coming months.