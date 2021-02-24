Jurgen Klopp provides update on Alisson, Fabinho & Diogo Jota ahead of Chelsea clash

Jurgen Klopp has announced that Liverpool will have Alisson Becker and Fabinho available for Thursday evening's visit of Chelsea, after the pair missed the Reds' recent victory over Sheffield United due to injury and personal reasons.

Alisson was not in the squad for the trip to Bramall Lane following the sudden passing of his father, with Adrian deputising in goal against the Blades

Fabinho has missed his side's last four matches due to a muscular problem, and his return will offer Liverpool a real boost with fellow midfielder and makeshift centre half Jordan Henderson currently expected to be sidelined until at least April with a groin injury.

Fabinho has not featured since Liverpool's loss to City | Pool/Getty Images

"So Ali trained now for the full week and yes we should expect that he is able to return,” said Klopp (via the Evening Standard.)

“Fab has now five or six sessions in his legs. We have to make a decision how we deal with that, but it looks good. He is ready for the squad for sure."

The Liverpool manager also provided an update on Diogo Jota, who has not featured for the Reds since suffering a knee injury in December.

The forward got off to a flying start on Merseyside following his summer move from Wolves, hitting nine goals in his first 17 appearances, and Klopp confirmed he is back in light training after illness had set his return back.

“Diogo had a little stomach problem," Klopp added. "He trained yesterday, only a little bit, so he was only out there for the rondo, the warming-up and then a little run. We got the message this morning that he feels better again, so we will see what we can do with that

“As I said before, Diogo was doing exceptionally well but then unfortunately he got ill overnight [before the Sheffield United game]. So now we have to see how big the steps are that he can make towards the team again.”