Jurgen Klopp provides update on Fabinho injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Fabinho’s injury absence if a ‘bit more complicated’ than first thought, ruling the midfielder out of this weekend’s Brighton clash.

Fabinho was a surprise omission from the starting XI that faced Manchester United at Old Trafford, having been limited to just 45 minutes off the bench against Atletico Madrid a few days earlier.

The Brazilian still isn’t ready to return, with Klopp explaining that he hasn’t returned to training.

“With Fabinho it doesn’t look that good, it’s a bit more complicated. Not too complicated, but complicated enough to keep him out now again, probably,” Klopp said, via LiverpoolFC.com.

“I still wait for last news, but he was not in team training yet and that is never a good sign.”

Liverpool are also still without Thiago Alcantara for the visit of Brighton. The Spaniard hasn’t played since suffering a calf injury against Crystal Palace in September, although he has at least now returned to training and is starting to build up his fitness again.

"Thiago was in team training for the first time yesterday,” Klopp said on Friday.

“We did a session where he could be part of pretty much the whole session, [but] that doesn’t mean he is ready to play a football game, unfortunately.

“We will see what we do with him, but he is closer than he was last week, much closer. Now we have to see what we do with that.”

There is better news with regard to Naby Keita, who was stretchered off following the tackle that saw Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba get a red card. Injuries to the two others could see the Guinea international start alongside Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

“Naby Keita looks good; we were all surprised, but he was obviously lucky so I think he will be ready,” Klopp said.

