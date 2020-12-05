Jurgen Klopp Provides Update on Georginio Wijnaldum Contract Talks

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is still hopeful that Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will sign a new contract at Anfield.

The 30-year-old's current deal is set to expire in the summer, meaning overseas suitors like Barcelona will be free to talk to him about a contract in January.

Wijnaldum is still a regular starter | Pool/Getty Images

Amid all the uncertainty, Wijnaldum has remained a core part of Klopp's Liverpool lineup. He has started 15 games in all competitions this season and netted his first goal of the year in Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

When asked whether Wijnaldum's future is still at Anfield, Klopp responded (via the Liverpool Echo): "I hope so, to be honest. You can see that, he plays all the time. We have a pretty good relationship. I hope so."

While the boss was open and clear with his desire to see Wijnaldum remain at Liverpool, the midfielder himself seemed a bit more uncertain when asked what his future holds.

"I already said in my previous interview I don't speak about my contract situation, I speak about the games," he told Amazon Prime. "The club should speak about my contract.

"There was a connection from the first moment that I came here. The supporters support me a lot but like I said it's not for me to speak about my contract right now."

Ronald Koeman hopes to bring Wijnaldum to Barcelona | VI-Images/Getty Images

Wijnaldum is believed to be at the top of the wish list of Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, who was already keen to rebuild his squad before they embarked on their abysmal start to the current campaign.

As it stands, he will be free to discuss a contract with La Blaugrana as soon as January, but Liverpool have not given up hope of convincing the Dutchman to stay.

