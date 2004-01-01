Jurgen Klopp provides update on Roberto Firmino's future

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he wants Roberto Firmino to sign a new contract at Liverpool, but did not want to delve into why an agreement has not been reached just yet.

The Brazilian's deal is up in the summer and he has previously been linked with a move to mainland Europe, with Juventus continually touted as a potential destination.

After losing his starting spot over the last few seasons, Firmino has emerged as a key player once more for Liverpool, talling nine goals in 21 games in all competitions so far this season.

When asked about the hold up in agreeing a new contract, Klopp told the press: "They are normal things. What could be the reason from our point of view?

"There is no reason to give too detailed information but when you think a bit, where could it hang? It could be the time, it could be the money or these kinds of things, but it is completely normal.

"Bobby knows the situation here and what we think of him, that's clear. And there is nothing else to say, there is no problem or whatever, it is just the situation. I can't see any kind of problems there.

"He was [so important], he is. I think in the first part of the season we were not flying but Bobby was the only one who played a pretty good season. He was probably the only one who played a kind of normal season in a lot of games, at least."

Firmino has also revealed that he would like to stay at Anfield beyond this season.

"It’s fantastic playing high-level football here with great players. I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool," he recently told the media.

