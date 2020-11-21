Jurgen Klopp Provides Update on Thiago Alcantara Injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Thiago Alcantara hasn't returned to first team training yet, but added that he isn't 'too far' away from making a comeback.

The 29-year-old hasn't featured for the Reds since the draw in the Merseyside derby back in October after he picked up a knee injury late on in the match. Thiago has only managed to make two appearances for his new club since joining during the last transfer window, managing just 134 minutes of action so far.

Thiago isn't too far away from returning | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Klopp has now confirmed that the former Bayern Munich man is yet to return to first team training despite being at the club's new facilities, but added that he doesn't expect him to be out for too much longer. Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Atalanta on Wednesday, he said (as quoted by the Mirror): "Thiago is not in team training yet.

"When will he be in team training? I don't know. We will see. I'm as surprised as the public. In the morning I come in, we have a medical meeting and they tell me 'yes he is in, he is not'. I know it's not too far any more [for Thiago], but I have no idea."

Naby Keita became the latest Liverpool player to pick up an injury and was forced off during his side's impressive victory over Leicester last time out. As a result, he is unlikely to play any part in the Reds' tussle with Atalanta. Klopp further added when speaking to Liverpool's official website that while he hopes Thiago can replace Keita against Atalanta, this is very unlikely.

"It would be great if he could, but then he would have three days training and then play a Champions League game," Klopp added. "It's not the ideal situation. We have to see how we do it. I have in the moment no idea how we do it, but I can sleep at least three times and then we will see."

Considering the injury Thiago suffered was worse than first feared, Klopp will not be keen to rush the Spaniard back only for him to then suffer a reoccurrence of the same issue.