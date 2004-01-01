Jurgen Klopp provides update on Thiago Alcantara's hamstring injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that while Thiago Alcantara's hamstring injury isn't a serious one, he is likely to miss the Reds' next two games.

The Spain midfielder was initially named in the starting lineup to take on Chelsea in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, but was hooked shortly before kick-off and replaced by Naby Keita after tweaking his hamstring in the warmups.

Thiago was visibly upset on the Liverpool bench prior to their win on penalties, and Klopp has said that the former Bayern Munich man will miss their FA Cup clash with Norwich and Premier League encounter with West Ham, though could return to face Inter in the Champions League next week.

“It was an emotional moment. We had to make the decision he couldn’t start [the Carabao Cup final] after feeling something in the warmup," Klopp said.

When asked when Thiago could return, Klopp said: “Weekend [against West Ham] not sure, maybe Inter, after that definitely.”

January signing Luis Diaz put in a fine shift during Sunday's final, but left Liverpool fans worried after he was hooked late in the day.

But Klopp assured that this was not due to injury and he simply wanted to give the Colombian a rest.

“We just took him off because he was tired but he was still fighting hard in what was an incredibly intense game,” he added.