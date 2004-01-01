Jurgen Klopp Provides Update on Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil van Dijk is in a ‘really good mood’ about his recovery from a long-term knee injury and is already working hard to return to fitness.

Van Dijk underwent surgery after suffering ACL damage in October when he was on the receiving end of a reckless challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. There is no time-frame on his recovery and he could miss the rest of the season, but rehab has gone well so far.

It was revealed last month that Van Dijk had already begun light training, doing low impact sessions intended to prepare his body for more intense phases of rehab later on.

Giving an update on the situation, Klopp is urging caution on placing any expectations on when Van Dijk might return. But, generally, things appear to be going well still and the player is in good spirits now that he is over the initial mental setback of being injured long-term.

“He's as good as you can be in this situation," Klopp is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“Virgil is a very positive person and since he overcame the shock of the actual injury, he is in a really good mood and working hard to get back. But this is a very long, long-term injury so it was still, I have to say, a crazy challenge which I still don't understand.

Van Dijk is feeling positive about his recovery | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

“I don't think about it but you ask me and it comes up. It is a very, very serious injury and it will take time but he makes the steps he can make in the moment.”

Liverpool have endured a centre-back crisis this season, with Joe Gomez also a long-term absentee, and Joel Matip suffering his own fitness problems.

Matip limped out of Sunday night’s 1-1 draw against Fulham and is a doubt to face Premier League leaders Tottenham. Klopp has said that club medics are working closely with him and a late decision will be made on his availability, but it could force Jordan Henderson into the back four.

