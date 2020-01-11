Jurgen Klopp Quashes Title Talk Once More & Heaps Praise on 'Super' Roberto Firmino

Jurgen Klopp claimed that he 'couldn't be less interested' in talk over Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table, after his side earned a battling 1-0 victory over José Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds took the lead midway through the first half, when Roberto Firmino slammed home from close range, and the visitors held on to extend their advantage to 16 points over second-placed Leicester City.

Liverpool have won 20 of their 21 league matches thus far, and they have made the best start to a league season of any team in Europe's top five leagues in history. Klopp was pragmatic over his side's achievements w hen this statistic was posed to him after the game , and he told ​Sky Sports that 'you don't get anything for best starts'.

"That's special, if it were easier, then a lot more teams would have done it. It's really difficult to win the number of games, to always be ready to fight, on your best day, on your worst day, on the average days. That's what we do, that's why the boys are here.

"I'm really happy about it, the only problem is you don't get anything for best starts apart from numbers, and if people still say in 50 years: 'that's the best start', then cool.

"But the only thing we are interested in is what we can get in the summer and that's not done yet, because this league is so strong and because we face so many strong opponents.

"Today Tottenham, next week (Manchester) United, so they fight for everything. And not only that, Tottenham have had a special story recently - and Man Utd historically - and they go with all they have until the last second, and we have to be ready for that, and that's what we'll try."

Klopp was quick to dismiss the magnitude of ​Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League, however, stating that 'it's really not interesting', until the title is mathematically wrapped up for the Reds.

"It's really not interesting. The moment when we have enough points that nobody can catch us anymore, then we start talking about it. Until then I couldn't be less interested."





He was interested in talking about Roberto Firmino's performance, though, and was full of praise for his contributions, even sharing a joke between the two as they embraced after the final whistle.





Via the ​club's official website, Klopp said: "When I went to him and wanted to give him a hug after the game, he wanted to stop and talk first. He said, ‘I know I should have scored more goals’... it was absolutely not what I wanted to say!

"It is true probably, but I didn’t even know exactly. He should have immediately with the first chance: it was brilliant play and then he hits somehow the goalkeeper and Oxlade hits the post. Yes, [he is] a super player, super. I don’t say this for the first time and will hopefully not say it for the last time. Pretty impressive."



