Jurgen Klopp questions lack of hand sanitiser in Spurs media room

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with Tottenham for the lack of hand sanitiser provided in the media room following Sunday’s Premier League clash in north London.

Klopp entered the room to field questions from the press but was left perplexed as to why there wasn’t any provision to clean his hands after sitting down, citing the recent COVID-19 outbreak at Spurs as a major cause for concern.

It was Spurs’ first game in two weeks because of three successive COVID-19 related postponements across the Premier League and Europa Conference League.

“I really think in this room there should be hand sanitiser,” he said. “I honestly think that would be good. You know, you had around about 13 cases or whatever. I have to touch a chair.”

Liverpool themselves were missing Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones due to positive tests, while Thiago Alcantara was also unavailable because of a ‘suspected’ positive test.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insisted after his team’s 0-0 draw at Wolves that continuing to play games with the situation as it is poses a huge safety risk.

"It is not safe," Tuchel said. "We talk about protecting players and a safe environment but it is not safe. I would be not surprised if the next test shows up and we have more positives. How should it stop if we sit in the bus and have dinners and just stay together like nothing happened?"

Like Chelsea, Liverpool are almost immediately back in action in midweek when they are due to face Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The Foxes are another club that has had a recent COVID-19 outbreak, with their last two Premier League games postponed.

