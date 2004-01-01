Jurgen Klopp reaches agreement over two-year contract extension at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has agreed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Anfield until 2026, 90min can confirm.

The German has overseen a hugely successful rebuild and a return to the very top of the European game since taking the reins in 2015, winning the Champions League and Premier League during his time in the dugout.

Klopp's deal was due to expire in 2024 and it had been rumoured that he would walk away from the club at that stage. However, the 54-year-old has now agreed the terms of an extension and will continue with Liverpool until at least 2026.

The Reds are currently chasing a quadruple under Klopp's tutelage. With the EFL Cup already in the bag, his side are one point behind Man City in the Premier League, face an FA Cup final against Chelsea and hold the advantage at the midway point of their Champions League semi-final tie with Villarreal.

More follows...