Jurgen Klopp Reacts to Calls for 'Anfield Statue' After Premier League Win

Jurgen Klopp has played down talks of a statue displaying himself being erected outside Anfield, following confirmation of Liverpool's historic Premier League title win.





Klopp took over as Liverpool manager in 2015 and managed his side to just one point from the Premier League title last season, finishing on 97 points – the highest total from any side not to win the trophy.





This season, however, Liverpool have been confirmed as Premier League champions with seven games to spare – the fastest title confirmation ever – holding a 23-point gap over second-placed City.





Klopp is now responsible for ending a 30-year wait since Liverpool's last league title win, bringing them their 19th English title as a result – and their first in the Premier League era.





When asked by reporters, quoted by Goal, about the possibility of a statue being erected, Klopp showed no interest in the idea, saying: “I want to live for 30 or 40 years so I am not interested in a statue, for sure not in my lifetime – I don't want to pass anything like that."





He further paid homage to the statues of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley already outside Liverpool's stadium, explaining that he felt 'very positive' about the title win, but also didn't feel as though he should be compared to those 'iconic figures'.





Shankly took charge of Liverpool in 1959 and forged a dynasty with the red portion of Merseyside. He guided the Reds to the First Division and won three leagues, two FA Cups, four Charity Shields and a UEFA Cup.





Paisley took over from Shankly in 1974 and won six league titles, three European Cups, a UEFA Cup and three League Cups during his nine-year spell as Liverpool manager, assembling one of their greatest squads in history.





Klopp has since assembled Liverpool's strongest squad in years, reintroducing them as one of Europe's most dangerous sides.





Despite being knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 this season, Klopp has guided Liverpool to two finals in the last two years, winning Europe's showpiece event in 2019.



