Jurgen Klopp reacts to Diogo Jota's new Liverpool contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at the club tying Portugal forward Diogo Jota down to a new long-term contract.

Having joined the club in September 2020, Jota has penned a five-year extension that will keep him at the Liverpool until 2027.

Although Darwin Nunez has joined the Reds, Liverpool have lost both Sadio Mane and cult hero Divock Origi from their frontline this summer. Securing the future of a consistent goalscorer and provider in Jota will therefore be seen as a significant boost.

The 25-year-old follows talisman Mohamed Salah in penning fresh terms at Anfield this summer, and his manager was evidently overjoyed with the news.

“Brilliant, brilliant news," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

“His qualities are obvious. He scores goals – not a bad quality – he works unbelievably hard for the team, his pressing and counter-pressing are on an unbelievable level, he can play in all of our attacking roles and he has an incredible attitude. Not a bad package. Not bad at all.

“As a striker who can play on the wing, he gives us so many options and since he came to Liverpool he has improved so much.

“I have said before that Diogo is the player we hoped he would be but also a little bit better, so long may this continue.”