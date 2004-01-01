Jurgen Klopp reacts to Divock Origi's brilliant goal against Preston

Jurgen Klopp claimed the goal Divock Origi scored against Preston in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday was 'quite special'.

While the rotated Reds struggled for fluency throughout the contest and only opened the scoring in the 62nd minute through Takumi Minamino, Origi's audacious flick doubled their lead late on to secure their place in the quarter finals.

Speaking at full time, Klopp said: "Divock's goal was just Divock Origi; it was obviously not a striker's game because we didn't play that well and it is difficult for the strikers, but the goal he scored was quite special."

Minamino also impressed on a rare outing, scoring his third goal in the Carabao Cup this season, but Klopp claimed there are still better performances to come from the Japan international.

"Taki is high quality. Taki's problem is...actually, there is no problem apart from the other players in his positions are really good and thank God for us they are not injured. That's it. Taki is absolutely fine, Taki is in an outstanding moment, training-wise much better than he showed tonight but he was the most dangerous player and scores a goal, which is really important.

"He understands our game as well really well, so you can throw him in and he can be immediately a massive part of our football. Tonight he was, obviously. Taki was good, but we all know he can be even much better."

Regarding the performance, Klopp added: "We didn't play well, that's how it is. We started quite OK, but then we lost the structure completely and that was the problem. We were too lively, too desperate to get the ball. Everybody dropped and we didn't have enough players between the lines, we didn't have [someone] always in behind the lines. That's normal, that can absolutely happen when you don't play a lot together.

"These boys, they train a lot together but they don't play that much [together], so that absolutely can happen. That makes it difficult, especially because Preston was not too bothered about any kind of possession, they kicked the ball long and they fought for these balls. All of a sudden, they get set-pieces, the atmosphere comes, we lose the momentum, they get the momentum. Football games are like this."

Liverpool will find our their opponents for the next round on Saturday morning before they face Brighton at Anfield in the Premier League later on the same day.