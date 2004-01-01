Jurgen Klopp reacts to Erling Haaland's transfer to Man City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Manchester City will get even better after signing Erling Haaland, but added that Pep Guardiola's side have never been a one-man team and this move won't change that.

Man City confirmed on Tuesday that they have agreed a deal to bring the Norwegian sensation to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Klopp, whose Liverpool side remain locked in a Premier League title race with City this season, was asked about the transfer following the Reds' 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

When asked whether Haaland will improve City, Klopp replied: "A lot. Good player. City was never and will never be a team that wins because of one player.

"They have a specific way to play, and I think Erling will all of a sudden realise that he will score a lot of goals at the second post where he just puts his foot on it. He will love that. He is a real beast.

"He was injured a couple of times at Dortmund but when he's fit he's a real beast. Unfortunately, he is a really good signing."

Haaland has scored a staggering 85 goals in 88 games since joining Dortmund in January 2020.

Prior to his move to Germany, Haaland enjoyed a fruitful one-year spell at Red Bull Salzburg, where he even netted against Liverpool in the Champions League.