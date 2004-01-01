Jurgen Klopp reacts to FSG potentially selling Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he that he ‘very positive’ about the situation regarding the club’s ownership after it was revealed that FSG are welcoming offers.

The Americans have confirmed they ‘would consider new shareholder’, with reports that a full takeover is on the table and a sales presentation has been created for potential buyers.

In recent years, FSG have overseen Liverpool’s greatest period since the 1980s, with Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup trophies coming to Anfield.

Potentially having new owners, or at least with the process commanding plenty of time and attention from those upstairs, Klopp seems pretty confidence that the day to day side of things won’t really change – especially with crucial transfer windows on the horizon.

“It is not about money, you have to plan. It is definitely going on, it’s clear. I am very positive about the whole thing because either way it will be fine,” Klopp said on Friday.

“I have a really close relationship with the owners and I always knew what we can do and what we can’t do. When we were discussing, it’s not that I ask something, they say no and I stop asking.

“It is just before we speak to you there are plenty of discussions. Now we have to see what we do. Nothing is decided, what we will do in the winter.

“We really have to see, we have time before then and we follow the market all the time, every day. There is no player in the world who scores a goal and we don’t know it. That’s the situation, that’s what will go on. It’s clear. All the rest, we are not involved in these things and that is okay. We have to focus on football and that’s what we will do.”

UFC star Conor McGregor, although a Manchester United fan, has already expressed his interest in buying Liverpool, reiterating his longstanding aim of owning a football club.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe, also a Manchester United fan and commonly referred to as Britain's richest man, has ruled himself out of buying any Premier League club with the intention of focusing on existing asset OGC Nice instead.