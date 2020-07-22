Jurgen Klopp Reacts to Liverpool Lifting Premier League Title

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool fans to be ready for a celebration once coronavirus restrictions are eased, after the club lifted the Premier League title on Wednesday.





The Reds rounded off their home campaign at Anfield with a 5-3 victory over Chelsea, with their title win confirmed since June.





The manager told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Mirror: "What can I say? If you don't see that we do it for you I can't help you, really.





"Five years ago I asked you to change from doubters to believers. I said the minute before the press conference, I had no idea when they asked it that they would ask it.





"But you did it. You made us happen, really. Thank you very much. We all together should celebrate. At home, safe, drink what you want.





"But you have to prepare for a party. I don't know when this bull**** virus will be gone, but then we will have a party, all together. Make sure you are ready then. Thank you very much."





Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager in 2015

Regarding the game, in which Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all scored, he added: "It's a great moment. It's all about consistency. We had to earn that, it's all about staying greedy.





"I can say in a pre-match meeting whatever I want - 'you want to win you have to work hard, Chelsea are too good'. I'm surprised myself, how can you put in a shift like that when you're thinking 'I want to be fine afterwards'.





"I was angry during the game and it was my plan not to be angry. I had a fight with Frank Lampard and stuff like this. You don't plan for this."





