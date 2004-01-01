Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool signing 'outstanding' Luis Diaz

Jurgen Klopp is confident "outstanding" new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz has all the tools required to be at success at Anfield.

The 25-year-old completed a €60m move to the Reds on Sunday, with €45m of that fee due in solid payments and an additional €15m in performance related add-ons.

Diaz has seen his reputation sore in recent months, owing to a terrific first half of the season with former club Porto. The Colombian, top scorer at last summer's Copa America, bagged 14 goals in just 18 Primeira Liga games, and also scored twice in six Champions League outings.

Reflecting upon his signing, adding to a squad that already boasts Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in wide areas, Klopp suggested there's far more for Liverpool fans to be excited about than just his goalscoring ability.

What did Klopp say?

“I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool,” Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis. He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.

“We know Porto is an outstanding club who nurture players in the best possible way and provide a brilliant football education. They are a class club and, I have to say, have been tough negotiators."

When could Diaz make his Liverpool debut?

Diaz, who will near the number 23 shirt at Liverpool, could be handed his debut against Cardiff in the FA Cup fourth round on 6 February, although he will have only just returned from international duty in South America.

That could mean a debut against Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday 10 February.