Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's Champions League draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned fans the Reds are in for 'a proper, proper challenge' after the Champions League group stage draw.

Klopp's side were drawn in Group A alongside Dutch champions Ajax, Serie A leaders Napoli and Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, with all the fixtures set to be played between September and November to make space for the World Cup.

“This is a proper, proper challenge," Klopp reflected to Liverpoolfc.com on the draw. "All of the clubs have quality, they all have pedigree and I would say they all have a chance. The good thing is that we do also, so it makes sense for us to look forward to the challenge and give it a try.

"We did not ask for any favours and we have not been given any but this is not a competition where you can look for easy ways through, because the standard is always unbelievably high.

“The difference this year is that the group stage will be shorter than usual, so we will have to be ready not just for the quality of the opposition but also for the different demands and rhythms."

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Harry Symeou bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Antony attempting to push through a move to Man Utd, Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang's futures at Barcelona and Arsenal's interest in Pedro Neto. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

On the specific challenge of Rangers, Klopp added: “Rangers are a new opponent for us but we know them too. Their story over the last few years has been really interesting and they did really, really well to qualify for the group stage, given the teams they were up against in the qualifying matches.

"We also know a couple of their players well. Ryan Kent has had a great development since moving to Scotland and Ben Davies is just starting out on his journey with Rangers, so it will be good to come up against them.

"The only certainty right now is that all of the six games will be incredibly competitive and really intense. I'm excited about it. It is a proper football group and, like I said, a proper challenge."

Related