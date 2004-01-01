Jurgen Klopp Reacts to Liverpool's 'Strong' Champions League Group

Jurgen Klopp has given his thoughts on Liverpool's Champions League group following Thursday's draw.

Having won the Premier League title last season, the Reds were seeded in Pot 1 for the draw. Klopp's side ended up in Group D, alongside Ajax, Atalanta, and FC Midjtylland.

Speaking to the club's official website, the German commented on the distance his side would have to travel, saying: “I didn’t really think about travelling to be honest, but yeah, Italy, Holland and Denmark are maybe not the furthest [away].

“That’s okay but we don’t think about the miles we make in the Champions League, we think about the games we play and I think it’s a really strong group."

Dutch giants Ajax have a rich history in this competition, winning four European Cups. In 2019, Erik ten Hag led his side within seconds of a Champions League final against Liverpool, before being cruelly denied by a Lucas Moura hat-trick.

Atalanta have also had some joy on the European stage, reaching the quarter-finals of last summer's campaign in their first ever season of Champions League football. However, much like Ajax, they were knocked out by a last-gasp winner, this time by Paris Saint Germain's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Danish side FC Midtjylland are making their first appearance in the Champions League group stages, having seen off Ludogorets Razgrad, Young Boys, and Slavia Prague in the qualifiers. They do have experience against English sides, however, pulling off a shock 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League in 2016.

“Everybody knows how good Ajax was two years ago and they will always build a proper new squad and a proper team." Klopp continued, "Midtjylland is for different reasons since years one of the most interesting teams because they have quite a specific way.

“These are the few informations I have without knowing that we will face them, and Atalanta is obviously a really exciting project since a couple of years. They play pretty good stuff as well so for me it looks like it’s a proper football group. All teams try to play real football, all the teams run a lot, so the games will be intense."