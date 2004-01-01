Jurgen Klopp reacts to Mohamed Salah's contract extension

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that 'the best is yet to come' for Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian signed a new contract at Liverpool.

Salah ended the speculation surrounding his future by inking a new three-year deal at Anfield to become the club's highest earner, adding some stability to a forward line that previously lost Sadio Mane this summer.

After the extension was confirmed, manager Klopp could hardly hide his delight.

“Really pleased – really, really pleased," the boss said. "It’s the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now.

“Of course it has taken a little time but that’s absolutely OK and the best things are always worth waiting for anyway. Mo is one of the best players in the world; it’s only normal there are things to sort when you are at his level. So big credit to Julian Ward and Mike Gordon for guiding us to this destination.

“I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend.

“Fitness-wise, he’s a machine – in the most incredible shape. He works hard on it and he gets his rewards. His ability and his skill level gets higher each season, and his decision-making has gone to another level also.

“He is adored by his teammates. As coaches we know we work with someone special. And the supporters have crowned him a king. So, very cool.

“It is just great news. It makes me smile thinking about it. He stays with us for longer and it means we can achieve more together.”

Salah has already vowed to keep the good times rolling with more trophies and individual accolades over the coming years.